Int'l Children's and Youth Fine Arts Festival to present final exhibition

Laman Ismayilova

As part of the 8th My Azerbaijan International Children's and Youth Fine Arts Festival, the final exhibition dedicated to Independence Day (May 28) will be held at the Khatai Arts Center on May 13-16, Azernews reports.

The theme of the festival is "Azerbaijan through my eyes", and the motto is "Azerbaijan, I love you!". About 2,000 teenagers and young people aged 8 to 21 from Azerbaijan and foreign countries, including the United States, Belarus, Iran, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Peru, India and Myanmar, are taking part in the competition.

In total, about 900 art works will be presented at the exhibitions.

The competition committee, consisting of local and foreign artists, selected the works on a ten-point scale, taking into account the relevance of the theme, composition and color scheme. Each author was invited to the exhibition with one work. The deadline for submitting works for the exhibition is May 10.

The exhibitions will be held by age categories. The participants whose works will be exhibited will be awarded certificates.

The authors of the best 10 works in each age category will be invited to the festival. All festival participants will be awarded diplomas, gifts and prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd places, as well as incentive prizes.

The works sent by foreign participants by e-mail will be printed and exhibited as part of the exhibition, and the authors will be sent certificates. Foreign participants can attend the exhibitions and the festival in person at their own expense. Participation in the competition and the festival is free.

For additional questions: phone/WhatsApp: +994 51-310-74 01.

Location for submission of works: Baku, Khojaly Avenue, 62.

The project is implemented with the support of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, Khatai District Executive Authority, Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azerbaijan Branch of the International Watercolor Society, the Nakhchiva Union of Artists, Khatai Children's Arts Gallery and the Khatai Arts Center.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.