President of UAE makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev
On May 8, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Azernews reports that, during the call, both Presidents expressed their satisfaction with the discussions held in Abu Dhabi during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the UAE.
The leaders emphasized the successful development of relations between their countries, which are based on mutual trust and friendship. They also underlined the growth of economic and trade ties in line with the spirit of the existing political dialogue, and highlighted reciprocal visits of delegations across various sectors.
The heads of state exchanged views on matters related to the bilateral and regional agenda.
