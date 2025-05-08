Azerbaijan, Vietnam sign MoU to establish Business Council

8 May 2025 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) of Azerbaijan and the Vietnam National Entrepreneur Association (VINEN) to establish the Azerbaijan-Vietnam Business Council, Azernews reports.

This initiative further strengthens business relations between Azerbaijani and Vietnamese entrepreneurs. During the visit of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, to Azerbaijan, the MoU was signed at the "Baku SME House" between KOBIA and VINEN, marking a significant step in enhancing bilateral business cooperation.

The document was signed by Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of KOBIA, and Dinh Viet Hoa, President of VINEN.