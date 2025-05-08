Azerbaijan, Vietnam sign MoU to establish Business Council
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) of Azerbaijan and the Vietnam National Entrepreneur Association (VINEN) to establish the Azerbaijan-Vietnam Business Council, Azernews reports.
This initiative further strengthens business relations between Azerbaijani and Vietnamese entrepreneurs. During the visit of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, to Azerbaijan, the MoU was signed at the "Baku SME House" between KOBIA and VINEN, marking a significant step in enhancing bilateral business cooperation.
The document was signed by Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of KOBIA, and Dinh Viet Hoa, President of VINEN.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!