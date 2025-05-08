Conference in Shusha marks 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth [PHOTOS]

8 May 2025 09:57 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A conference titled “The Path of National Leader Heydar Aliyev is a Chronicle of Success in Modern Azerbaijani History” was held at Secondary School No. 1 in Shusha, organized by the Shusha District Branch of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) to mark the 102nd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Azernews reports via Azertag that the event started with the laying of flower bouquets at the bust of Heydar Aliyev, and his memory was honored with deep respect.

The State Anthem was performed, and a moment of silence was observed in remembrance of the National Leader and the martyrs. A video clip highlighting the life and work of Heydar Aliyev was then shown.

The conference was attended by Aydin Karimov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha District; Mubariz Gurbanli, member of the YAP Board and Member of Parliament; Elman Mammadov, member of the YAP Veterans Council and MP; representatives from the YAP Central Office, and other officials.

Speakers at the event spoke about the meaningful and honorable life of Heydar Aliyev, his rich and multifaceted legacy, and his unparalleled service to the nation and the people. They emphasized that all of independent Azerbaijan’s achievements are rooted in Heydar Aliyev’s successful and farsighted political leadership.

At the end of the event, certificates of honor were presented to party members active in the district’s public and political life, and new members accepted into YAP were given party ID cards.

The event concluded with a cultural performance.