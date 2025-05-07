Azernews.Az

Wednesday May 7 2025

S&P Global ratings highlights Azerbaijan's efforts to strengthen banking regulation

7 May 2025 17:33 (UTC+04:00)
S&P Global ratings highlights Azerbaijan's efforts to strengthen banking regulation
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries in the region, alongside Kazakhstan and Armenia, in implementing banking sector reforms in the Caucasus and Central Asia, according to a report by international rating agency S&P Global Ratings, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more