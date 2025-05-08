Trees planted in Baku to honor National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s legacy

8 May 2025 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A tree planting campaign was organized in the Narimanov district of Baku to mark the 102nd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The event was initiated by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudswoman), Sabina Aliyeva. Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva, along with employees of her Office and regional centers, participated in the campaign.

As part of the initiative, 102 decorative trees suitable for the soil and climatic conditions of the Absheron Peninsula were planted.

Speaking to journalists during the event, the Ombudswoman called on the public to actively participate in protecting greenery and supporting environmental efforts.

It is worth noting that during the leadership of Heydar Aliyev, significant attention was given to addressing environmental challenges and ensuring the efficient use of natural resources.