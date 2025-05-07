Azerbaijan, Vietnam exchange signed documents

7 May 2025 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

A document exchange ceremony between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam was held on May 7 with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam.

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, signed a “Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.”

Following this, additional documents were exchanged.