People's Artist Azer Zeynalov to appear as Mashadi Ibad in Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will present the well-known and beloved operetta by the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli "If Not That One, Then This One" (also known as Mashadi Ibad), Azernews reports.

The event will take place at Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio on May 14

This evening, the images of the bright characters of the classical musical performance will be embodied by recognized masters of the Azerbaijani stage - People's Artists Azer Zeynalov (Mashadi Ibad) and Akram Poladov (Rustam-bay), Honored Artists Gulustan Aliyeva (Senem), Jahangir Gurbanov (Gochu Asgar), Tural Aghasiyev (Rza-bek), Alakbar Aliyev (Hasangulu-bay), Elnur Zeynalov (khanenda), as well as soloists Atesh Garayev (Sarvar), Fatima Jafarzade (Gulnaz), Fahmin Ahmadli (Hasan-bek), Khalid Bekirov (Ambal).

The production has been staged by Honored Artist Hafiz Guliyev. The operetta will be conducted by Honored Artist Sevil Hajiyeva.

