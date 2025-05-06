UK considers restrictions on student visas from Pakistan, other countries

6 May 2025 18:58 (UTC+04:00)

The UK government is considering restricting student visa applications from countries such as Pakistan, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka, where nationals are reportedly more likely to claim asylum after arrival, according to official sources, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

The proposal is part of a broader plan to reduce net migration, which reached 728,000 in the year ending June 2024.

A new Immigration White Paper, expected next week, will outline strategies to overhaul the immigration system and address public concerns following Labour’s poor performance in recent local elections.

According to UK government data, 16,000 of the 108,000 asylum seekers last year initially entered the country on student visas.

While nationality-specific figures for these claimants are not released, officials cited Pakistan, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka as top countries of origin among visa switchers.

The Home Office said the upcoming plan would restore order to a “broken immigration system.” Labour MP Jo White, representing Red Wall constituencies, urged the government to take stronger action to curb migration, reflecting voter frustration.

Immigration remains a contentious political issue in Britain and was a core concern during the 2016 Brexit referendum.