Tuesday May 6 2025

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receives Prime Minister of Belarus

6 May 2025 10:33 (UTC+04:00)
On May 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Alexander Turchin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Azernews reports.

