Tuesday May 6 2025

Food price inflation slows in Sweden

6 May 2025 23:31 (UTC+04:00)
Food price inflation slows in Sweden

Food price growth in Sweden has significantly slowed, with overall prices rising by just 0.4 percent in April compared to March. The figures were reported by Matpriskollen, Sweden’s largest food price tracking app, Azernews reports.

