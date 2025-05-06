Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan sees surge in pomegranate exports in Q1 2025

6 May 2025 11:46 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan recorded a 41.9% increase in pomegranate exports in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Agriculture.

