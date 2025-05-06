India test multi-purpose underwater mine

6 May 2025 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Indian Navy, in collaboration with the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), has successfully tested an advanced multi-purpose underwater naval mine, Azernews reports.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defense, "The Indian Navy has successfully conducted live-fire testing of an ultra-modern underwater naval mine, developed domestically, which is designed to counter stealth ships and submarines."

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, commenting on the successful tests, emphasized that the new mine "will significantly enhance the capabilities of the Indian Navy in conducting underwater warfare, making it more adept at protecting India's maritime borders."

This development marks a key milestone in India's self-reliance in defense technology, further strengthening its naval forces as part of the broader Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative. Experts believe that the advanced mine, with its enhanced stealth detection and targeting capabilities, could play a critical role in countering emerging underwater threats and bolstering India's strategic defense posture in the Indian Ocean Region.