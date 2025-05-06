A total of 140,000 IDPs to return to Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur by 2026 [PHOTOS]

6 May 2025 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

As part of Azerbaijan’s landmark “Great Return” program, the first phase is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026. The plan aims to resettle 140,000 former internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the liberated territories of Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service for Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, significant progress has already been made. To date, 85 families—comprising 341 individuals—have returned to the city of Khojaly. An additional 172 families, or 811 people, have settled in the village of Ballija, also in the Khojaly district. In total, 1,152 residents have been resettled in Khojaly.

The repatriation process is also actively underway in Aghdara. In Hasanriz village, 70 families totaling 238 people have been relocated. In the village of Sugovushan, 180 families—or 592 individuals—have been resettled. Meanwhile, 20 families comprising 91 people have moved to Talish village. Altogether, 921 residents now live in Aghdara’s villages, with the process continuing in phases.

Ensuring sustainable employment and social protection for the returning population remains a central priority. Authorities stress that the current phase of the “Great Return” program is being successfully implemented.

Looking ahead, the second phase of the initiative is set to unfold in three stages, spanning from 2026 to 2040. This long-term effort will culminate in the full restoration of communities and services across the returned territories by the end of 2040.