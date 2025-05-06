Rabat Carpet Art exhibition opens at National Carpet Museum [PHOTOS]

6 May 2025 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On the occasion of the professional holiday Carpetmakers’ Day, the exhibition Rabat Carpet Art has opened at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Azernews reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa of Morocco — President of the Foundation for the Safeguarding of Cultural Heritage of Rabat — Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, and other dignitaries.

The exhibition was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Foundation for the Safeguarding of Cultural Heritage of Rabat, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Morocco in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, the Moroccan House of Crafts, and the National Foundation of Museums of Morocco.

Speaking at the event, Museum Director Amina Malikova emphasized the enduring significance of carpet weaving, calling it a vital part of both Azerbaijani and global cultural heritage. She underlined that the Traditional Art of Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving was added to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2010. She also highlighted that Carpetmakers’ Day has been officially marked in Azerbaijan since 2016 by presidential decree.

"Today, the 'Rabat Carpet Art' exhibition opens at our museum, and I would like to take this opportunity to express my deep respect for the art of the people who create the Rabat carpet, which embodies their weaving culture and resonates with our souls through its patterns and colors," said Amina Malikova.

The cultural program included a screening of the animated film "The Magic Tale of Peri Khanum" and a performance by singer Zabita Aliyeva of the new song "Weave with Love!", composed by People’s Artist Faig Sujaddinov with lyrics by People’s Artist Eldar Mikayilzada.

The exhibition presents the visual richness of Rabat carpets through a modern, immersive setting that merges traditional craftsmanship with digital media. Visitors can view original 20th-century Rabat carpets alongside early 20th-century Azerbaijani carpets from the Gazakh weaving center, underscoring the deep cultural connection between two ancient textile traditions.

Highlighting the indispensable role of women in preserving this heritage, the exhibition features "Muse of Inspiration", a composition by Honored Cultural Worker and puppet artist Elmira Abbasli. Moreover, carpets woven at the museum under the project "Reviving Azerbaijani Carpet Art: Authenticity and Innovation", and the painting "Carpet Weavers" by People’s Artist Khalida Safarova are also on display.

Guests also witnessed the ceremonial cutting of the "Nagshijahan" carpet, produced by the museum’s Traditional Technologies Department, and viewed a special video montage of artworks dedicated to carpetmakers from the collections of the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art and the State Art Gallery.

Following the ceremony, attendees toured the museum, where Director Malikova provided insights into Azerbaijan’s ancient carpet-making traditions and regional styles. She stressed that the museum’s collection represents seven major schools — Guba, Baku, Shirvan, Ganja, Gazakh, Garabagh, and Tabriz — and features both pile and flat-woven carpets that reflect the rich symbolism and everyday life of Azerbaijani culture.

The exhibition will last until May 10.