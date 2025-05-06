Azerbaijan, Belarus eye stronger industrial ties amid rising trade
Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus is poised for significant growth in the industrial sector, Azernews reports, this was stated by Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO).
Speaking to journalists, Abdullayev highlighted the untapped potential for deeper collaboration between the two countries.
“The industrial capacities of both Azerbaijan and Belarus create a solid foundation for advancing bilateral cooperation,” he stated.
Trade figures reinforce the momentum: in the first quarter of 2025, trade turnover between the two nations exceeded $101 million. Notably, Azerbaijan’s exports to Belarus surged by 82 percent, reaching $17 million.
“We are optimistic that this positive trend will continue, particularly in investment and trade,” Abdullayev added, expressing confidence in future economic engagement.
