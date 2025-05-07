Mobile ASAN Service to operate in several regions of Azerbaijan

7 May 2025 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Mobile ASAN service will be available to citizens in various regions of Azerbaijan, with operations in Khizi until May 15, and in Astara, Shirvan, Shamkir, Khachmaz, Bilasuvar, Zardab, Agdash, and Zagatala through May 27. Additionally, the service will be offered in Khirdalan from May 19 to 27.

Azernews reports, citing the Public Relations Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, the main goals of the Mobile ASAN service are to provide state services to citizens in more convenient, modern, and innovative ways, ensuring accessibility and achieving high levels of citizen satisfaction.

Mobile ASAN service buses operate from Monday to Friday, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with a lunch break from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

It is worth noting that in Khizi, the Mobile ASAN service is currently operating from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.