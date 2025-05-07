There are details about iPhone 19 Air

7 May 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Apple is set to release the iPhone 19 Air model with a larger display in the second half of 2027, marking a significant shift in the company’s product strategy, Azernews reports.

According to the latest report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which outlines Apple's roadmap through 2027, the iPhone 19 Air will feature a larger screen compared to the iPhone 18 Air (also referred to as "18 Slim"). Although specific screen sizes have not been revealed, Kuo emphasized that the iPhone 19 Air will offer a display that surpasses the size of the 18 Slim.

It’s worth noting that the term “Slim” seems to refer to a new ultrathin model, which is currently circulating as a rumored name for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air. This suggests Apple is expanding the "Air" lineup to offer more options to consumers seeking slimmer, more lightweight devices.

The expansion of the Air series is part of Apple's broader strategy to diversify its product offerings in response to intensifying competition, particularly in the Chinese market. Kuo pointed out that “fierce competition in China” is a major driver behind Apple's decision to adopt a more frequent release cycle, with new devices expected to be launched every six months starting in 2026.

Additionally, the roadmap indicates that Apple’s first folding iPhone will debut in late 2026, followed by a second-generation foldable model in late 2027, coinciding with the launch of the larger iPhone 19 Air. These advancements could signal a significant shift in Apple’s design philosophy as it enters new product categories, such as foldable devices, and further diversifies its portfolio.

As Apple continues to evolve its product lineup, the iPhone 19 Air is likely to capture attention not only for its larger screen but also for its potential integration of new technologies, possibly including improved foldable displays, advanced camera systems, and enhanced battery life.