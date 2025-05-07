Azernews.Az

Wednesday May 7 2025

China's central bank vows more financial support for certain sectors via relending

7 May 2025 20:18 (UTC+04:00)
China's central bank vows more financial support for certain sectors via relending

China's central bank vowed on Wednesday more financial support through relending for sectors including tech innovation, service consumption and elderly care, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

