Belarusian PM arrives in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district

6 May 2025 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

After his visit to the Fuzuli district, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin traveled to Aghdam as part of his ongoing trip to Azerbaijan, Azernews regional correspondent reports.

During his visit, Turchin toured the Agdam Industrial Park and was briefed on the upcoming agro-city project set to be developed in the village of Gizil Kangarli.

The agreements signed between Azerbaijan and Belarus on October 3, 2024, outline plans to advance agricultural production in the Aghdam region and to design an agro-town in the village of Gizil Kangarli.