Farid Kazakov's dance captivates audience in Turkiye [COMMENTARY]

A dance solo performance, "Multifaceted," has been presented at the Bilim Beyoglu Cultural Center in Istanbul to mark International Dance Day, Azernews reports.

The organizer and principal performer of this production was Farid Kazakov, a renowned Azerbaijani and Russian dancer.

The performance "Multifaceted" explored the contrasting light and dark sides of human nature, depicting their lifelong struggle. Farid Kazakov noted that this performance was also a tribute to his exceptional teacher, the People's Artist of the USSR, Tamilla Shiraliyeva, who passed away on March 12th.

"After Tamilla Khanum's passing, a part of me went with her," Farid Kazakov shared. "I loved and adored her so much that her death was a tremendous blow. I am grateful that, thanks to her, a true icon of the USSR, I was able to achieve everything I have today, and most importantly, professionalism! The performance played to an over-capacity audience of more than 200 people, with many watching while standing," F. Kazakov said.

"This performance was a significant event for Istanbul, as it marked the city's first presentation of a dance solo performance of this kind," he added.

Students from the Kazakov International Academy and Elita Sport Club also performed during the show.

At the end of the performance, Farid Kazakov received a letter of appreciation from the administration for his contribution to introducing Turkish children to high art and culture.

Speaking about his future plans, the dancer said that in May he will demonstrate a large-scale performance involving over 30 children, where he will also perform alongside local dance stars.

Farid Kazakov has been crowned champion at the World Dance Olympiad. He is the three-time best soloist of Russia, holder of the global international award "Most Fashionable Awards," finalist of the international talent show "Central Asia's Got Talent," and twice laureate of the national award of Azerbaijan.

In 2021, the dancer won the prize "Turkiye Zirve Odulleri" in Turkiye. He got the title "Most Talented Dancer of Turkiye 2021".

Farid Kazakov is an honorary member and ambassador of Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the European Cultural Association. The dancer is a graduate of the Baku Choreographic Academy and the Moscow State Institute of Culture.

He is a multiple winner and Grand Prix holder of international, all-Russian, and republican competitions.

Moreover, the dancer's name was added to the book dedicated to Azerbaijan's prominent public and cultural figures.