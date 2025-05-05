Baku Hosts Conference on "Azerbaijan’s Pharmaceutical Industry: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow"

5 May 2025 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

The conference aims to review the development of Azerbaijan’s pharmaceutical sector, explore current challenges and opportunities, and discuss future strategies for growth and international cooperation.

According to Azernews , the event is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center and has drawn the participation of senior officials from various government institutions, as well as ambassadors and representatives from European pharmaceutical companies.

A conference titled "Azerbaijan’s Pharmaceutical Industry: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow" is currently underway in Baku.

