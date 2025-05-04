Mexico rejects Trump’s push to send US troops across border

4 May 2025 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has firmly declined a proposal from US President Donald Trump to deploy American troops within Mexico to combat drug trafficking, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

During a public event on Saturday, Sheinbaum emphasised that Mexico's sovereignty is "inviolable" and that the country "will never accept the presence of the United States army in our territory."

The offer was made during a phone call between the two leaders on April 16, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Trump suggested that US forces take a leading role in addressing Mexican drug cartels, particularly those involved in fentanyl production and smuggling.

Sheinbaum rejected the proposal, stating, "I told him, 'No, President Trump, our territory is inviolable, our sovereignty is inviolable, our sovereignty is not for sale.'"

While declining military assistance, Sheinbaum expressed openness to increased collaboration with the U.S., including enhanced intelligence sharing.

She also urged Trump to take stronger action against cross-border arms trafficking, which has contributed to significant violence in Mexico.

In response, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council reaffirmed Trump's commitment to assisting Mexico in combating drug cartels and enhancing border security.

This development underscores ongoing tensions between the two nations over drug trafficking, immigration, and national sovereignty.

Despite previous cooperation, including joint efforts to combat illegal migration, Sheinbaum has consistently asserted that Mexico will not tolerate foreign military presence on its soil.

She reiterated this stance in a statement, saying, "With Mexico, it is collaboration and coordination, never subordination or interventionism, and even less invasion."

The situation remains fluid, with both countries navigating complex issues related to security, trade, and diplomacy.