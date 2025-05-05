Azerbaijan, Belarus Seal MoU on sustainable, efficient social security

5 May 2025 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Sustainable and Operational Social Security Agency of Azerbaijan and the Republican Unitary Enterprise "National Electronic Services Center" of Belarus during a broad meeting between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin at the Cabinet of Ministers on May 5, Azernews reports.

The document was signed by the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan Anar Aliyev and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus Dmitry Pinevich.

During the meeting, an Action Plan for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the relevant ministries of Azerbaijan and Belarus for 2025-2026 was also signed. The document was signed by the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan Anar Aliyev and the First Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus Tatiana Astreiko.