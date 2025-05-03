Baku, Ankara strengthen defense ties at TEKNOFEST
Turkiye’s Minister of National Defense, Yaşar Güler, has held a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense, Aqil Qurbanov, during his visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Azernews reports, citing Turkish Media Outlets.
The Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced the meeting, which took place in the capital Lefkoşa, where both officials were present in connection with the TEKNOFEST aerospace and technology event.
The meeting underscored the continued close ties and defense cooperation between the two brotherly nations, further strengthening the strategic partnership within the regional context.
