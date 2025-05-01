TotalEnergies and OQEP break ground at Marsa LNG
Under the patronage of His Excellency Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy & Minerals of the Sultanate of Oman, Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, and Ahmed Al Azkawi, OQ Exploration and Production CEO, celebrated the ground-breaking of the Marsa LNG plant, in the port of Sohar, northern Oman, one year after the Final Investment Decision.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!