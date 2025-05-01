Ankara vows no compromise on national interests amid Greek Cypriot provocations

1 May 2025 22:46 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense held its weekly press briefing, addressing a range of topics from regional threats to international cooperation. Ministry Spokesperson Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk also commented on the recent provocations by the Greek Cypriot Administration against the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Rear Admiral Aktürk stated that deliberate and conscious hate speech and actions against Turkish Cypriots have recently intensified. “It is evident that hostility towards Turks is being fueled and that efforts are being made to revive the EOKA terrorist mentality. We reiterate that we will never compromise on our national rights and interests,” he said.

Syria Policy and Dam Control Discussions

Ministry sources provided updates on the situation in Syria:

“Turkey’s core priority remains Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity. Any demands for autonomy or statements in that direction threaten Syria’s sovereignty and regional stability. We do not and will not consent to the fragmentation of Syria or the disruption of its unitary structure. As the Syrian Interim Government shares this stance, we firmly oppose any form of decentralized or autonomous governance.

Regarding the Tishrin Dam, Syria’s resources and infrastructure belong to the Syrian people. Discussions regarding the dam’s transfer are ongoing with the Syrian Interim Government, the Ministry of Defense, and relevant regional actors. This process is being closely coordinated and monitored.”

Clarification on Arms Aid Allegations

In response to allegations that Turkey sent six planes full of weapons to Pakistan, the Ministry dismissed the claims.

“The claim that ‘Turkey sent six planes of weapons to Pakistan’ is false. A Turkish transport aircraft merely landed in Pakistan for refueling before continuing on its route. We urge the public not to trust speculative reports that do not come from official sources.

We are closely monitoring rising tensions between Pakistan and India with serious concern. Verbal and military escalations pose risks not just to regional populations but also to global stability. Turkey supports Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns and urges all parties to seek peaceful resolutions in accordance with international law.”

Cyprus and the TRNC: Rising Provocations

The Ministry reiterated its support for Turkish Cypriots in light of recent hostilities by the Greek Cypriot Administration:

“We aim to maintain the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas as regions of peace and prosperity, yet we will never compromise on our national rights. Increasing hate speech and EOKA-like provocations threaten Turkish Cypriots’ rights and safety. These developments further validate the necessity of a two-state solution in Cyprus. As a guarantor state, Turkey will continue to uphold peace and security in the region as mandated by international law.”

U.S.-Turkey High-Level Defense Talks

Ministry sources also commented on the Turkey–U.S. High-Level Defense Group Meeting, held in Ankara on April 28, 2025:

“The meeting was attended by delegations led by Major General İlkay Altındağ of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense and Katherine Thompson, U.S. Deputy Undersecretary for International Security Affairs. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defense cooperation, advancing strategic partnership, and addressing regional and global security issues. The next meeting will be hosted by the United States in 2026.”

Clarification on 'Agent' Terminology in Court Filing

Responding to questions regarding the use of the term "agent" in a court filing, the Ministry clarified:

“The term referred to is ‘administrative agent,’ a legal designation for public officials performing duties on behalf of the state or administrative bodies. This includes civil servants, judges, prosecutors, military personnel, and academics.”

Security and Border Protection Updates

Rear Admiral Aktürk also shared updates on border security and counter-terrorism efforts:

“Our Armed Forces continue to operate with determination to ensure national defense and security. Last week, three PKK terrorists surrendered—one from northern Iraq and two discovered in a cave.

At our borders, 104 individuals were apprehended, including one affiliated with a terrorist organization, and 1,893 were prevented from illegal entry. Since January 1, 1,666 individuals have been caught and 27,507 have been prevented from illegal border crossings.

As part of ongoing tunnel clearance operations in Syrian regions since January 8, 85 km of tunnels have been destroyed in the Tel Rifaat region and 95 km in Manbij.”