ADA celebrates Social Responsibility Day with prestigious award ceremony [PHOTOS]

A ceremony was held at ADA University to present the Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev Award, which embodies the spirit of social responsibility.

Organized in honor of Social Responsibility Day, the event was marked with great enthusiasm as a symbolic occasion that reflects the university’s values and highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of its youth, according to Azernews.

Prior to the event, an exhibition was held on campus where students showcased their socially impactful initiatives developed throughout the year.

In his remarks, ADA University Rector, Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev, emphasized the importance of the event, stating:

“At ADA University, we are committed to educating not only knowledgeable individuals but also responsible citizens who uphold strong values. In this mission, the legacy of philanthropists like Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev serves as a guiding light. One of our achievements is seeing our students strive to preserve and carry forward this legacy.”

Vice-Rector of ADA University, Gunay Ziyadova, highlighted in her speech that this initiative has become one of the core traditions of ADA over the past decade.

Descendants of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev also took part in the event.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the jury announced the winning teams:

First place went to the “Benjamin Buttons” team, awarded 2,500 manats.

Second place was awarded to “Tech4Equity” , receiving 1,500 manats.

Third place was shared by “Empower Disability” and “She Leads”, each receiving 1,000 manats.

It is worth noting that this year, over 100 ADA students implemented projects on various topics. These initiatives were not limited to Baku, but also extended to schools in the regions, nursing homes, and public spaces, supporting the country’s social development.

The student-led projects focused on expanding access to education and knowledge, transferring soft skills to youth, protecting the environment and promoting ecological awareness, applying technology and innovation for social benefit, as well as fostering social integration and a sense of community.