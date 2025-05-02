Tree-planting campaign held in Sumgayit
As part of the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty,” a tree-planting campaign was held along the Sumgayit Boulevard, Azernews reports.
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva took part in the campaign.
Nearly 150 trees were planted during the event, which also saw the participation of volunteers from ASAN Service Center.
This initiative contributes to improving the city’s ecological environment, expanding green spaces, and creating a healthy atmosphere for future generations. It is a key part of Sumgayit’s ongoing ecological projects and urban development strategy. Regular greening efforts are carried out in the city, including the planting of various tree species and activities to protect the ecosystem.
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva also visited the home built for Revan Azizov, a veteran of the Patriotic War and a first-degree disabled serviceman. The meeting left a lasting positive impression.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!