Young talents dazzle in Austria

Young Azerbaijani musicians Khadija Jahangirova (piano) and Sura Rufat Hasanli (violin) have performed a classical concert program at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Vienna, Azernews reports.

The concert, which was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic and the Azerbaijani Students and Alumni Platform (ASAP), was dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the outstanding composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The concert began with the playing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan. The audience enjoyed works by Azerbaijani and European composers.

The event was organized within the framework of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic's "Gənclərə dəstək"(Support to Youth) project, which aims to reveal young talents, create opportunities for them on stage both in Azerbaijan and abroad, and support their development as professional musicians.

The music project was initiated by the director of the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Murad Adigozalzada, the People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

Numerous concerts organised within the project have always been met with great public interest.

The concerts, which are traditionally held several times a month, feature a wide range of music styles, from classical to jazz.

Over the past years, the project has participated in many festivals and competitions, such as the New Way International Summer Festival 2019 in Germany and the 2020 World Harmony International Contest of Young Performers.