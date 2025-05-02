Agribusiness Forum opens in Baku to tackle sector challenges
The 4th Agribusiness Development Forum kicked off today in Baku, Azernews reports.
Opening speeches were delivered by the Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov, Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev, and FAO Deputy Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Nabil Gangi.
Later, speeches on the topic "Overview of Agribusiness Development in Azerbaijan" were given by Tahir Rzayev, Chairman of the Agrarian Policy Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament)of Azerbaijan; Samad Bashirli, Deputy Minister of Economy; Balarahim Guliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Agrarian Policy Association; Mammad Musayev, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs; Togrul Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank; and Yunus Abdulov, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Banks Association.
The forum will address key trends, challenges, and opportunities in Azerbaijan’s agribusiness sector, including financial incentives, agro-financing solutions, and improved subsidy mechanisms.
Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov emphasized that supporting all agricultural entities - from small family farms to large agroparks - is a strategic state priority.
