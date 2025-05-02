Azerbaijan Cycling Federation holds extraordinary General Assembly

2 May 2025 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Cycling Federation held an extraordinary general assembly, according to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azernews report.

The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

After the official opening of the assembly by Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, the Federation's Secretary-General, Elnara Musayeva, presented a report on the activities carried out during the previous period. Federation President, Madat Guliyev, announced his resignation, stating that he had done everything within his power to contribute to the development of the sport during his leadership. He expressed his best wishes to the new leadership team that will be elected.

Following this, elections were held for the leadership of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation. Zaur Akhundov, President of the Silk Way Group of Companies, was elected as the new president of the federation. Sahib Alakbarov was appointed as First Vice-President, with Robert Eyubov and Fikret Huseynov taking on the roles of Vice-Presidents. Rashad Gulmaliyev, Emin Mustafayev, and Albert Pitersma were elected as members of the Executive Committee.

Zaur Akhundov emphasized his commitment to doing everything possible for the development of cycling in Azerbaijan.