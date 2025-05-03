China's gold output up 1.49 pct in Q1
China produced over 87.24 tonnes of gold in the first quarter of this year, an increase of 1.28 tonnes -- or 1.49 percent -- from the same period last year, data from the China Gold Association showed, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!