President Vladimir Putin congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
President of Russia Vladimir Putin has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
“His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Ilham Heydarovich,
I sincerely congratulate you on the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
Celebrating this anniversary, our countries’ citizens pay special tribute to those, who sacrificed their strength and lives on the battlefields and on the rear front, to bring us closer to victory over the Nazi invaders.
I am confident that the glorious traditions of friendship and mutual assistance strengthened in those difficult years will continue to be a reliable basis for the development of friendly and allied relations between Russia and Azerbaijan in the future.
I would like to express my sincere gratitude, heartfelt congratulations, coupled with my best wishes of good health, peace and longevity to all veterans living in Azerbaijan,” the letter reads.
