Leyla and Arzu Aliyeva meet with family of National Hero Polad Hashimov [PHOTOS]

1 May 2025 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

Azernews reports that, during the meeting, they spoke about the glorious Victory in the 44-day war and the heroism of the sons of the Motherland. Gratitude was expressed to the mothers who raised such heroes.

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, and Arzu Aliyeva met with the family of National Hero Polad Hashimov.

