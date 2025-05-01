Kazakhstan introduces new visa

1 May 2025 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

At the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, new regulations for obtaining an investor visa—often referred to as a "golden visa"—have been officially approved, Azernews reports.

Under the new conditions, foreign nationals who invest at least $300,000 either in the authorized capital of Kazakhstani companies or in local equity securities are now eligible to submit an electronic application for the investor visa. This visa grants the right to apply for a residence permit in Kazakhstan for up to 10 years.

According to the ministry, the issuance of golden visas is aimed at creating a more favorable and predictable environment for foreign investors, offering legal protections and reinforcing confidence in Kazakhstan’s investment climate.

Kazakhstan's golden visa program is part of a broader regional trend in Central Asia to attract foreign direct investment by simplifying immigration procedures for high-net-worth individuals. In addition to long-term residency, visa holders may also gain access to tax incentives, simplified business registration processes, and the ability to sponsor family members—making Kazakhstan a more attractive destination for international entrepreneurs and investors looking for a strategic base in Eurasia.