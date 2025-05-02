Baku Municipal Theater premieres play by Uzbek writer [PHOTOS]

2 May 2025 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Baku Municipal Theatre has premiered a play based on the novel "Bygone Days" by the Uzbek writer and playwright Abdulla Qodiriy, Azernews reports.

The play "Bygone Days", prepared at the suggestion of the Uzbek Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The premiere held on the stage of the Academic National Drama Theatre was attended by well-known figures of science and culture of Azerbaijan, People's Poet of Uzbekistan Usmon Azim, People's Artist of Uzbekistan, director of the State Academic Theatre named after Alisher Navoi Ramiz Usmanov and other guests.

First, the dear memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity was commemorated with a minute of silence, and the National Anthems of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were played.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Culture, MP Gunay Afandiyeva, hailed the diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

She underlined that the example of brotherhood demonstrated by the heads of state of both countries is based on the traditional relations of friendship, trust and mutual understanding in our country.

Usmon Azim, People's Poet of Uzbekistan, Chairman of the Creative Council for Drama of the Writers' Union, as well as other guests from Uzbekistan, each of them especially emphasized the relations between the two countries, the fact that the events taking place in the work addressed by the Baku Municipal Theater still retain their relevance.

Then the stage play was presented to the audience.

The author of the play, prepared based on the motifs of the novel of the same name, is writer, translator Kenan Haji, and the director of the play, People's Artist Marahim Farzalibeyov. The roles in the play were played by actors from the Baku Municipal Theatre.

Abdulla Qodiriy (April 10, 1894 – October 4, 1938) was one of the most influential Uzbek writers of the 20th century. He introduced realism into Uzbek literature through his historical novels and influenced many other Central Asian novelists.

Qodiriy's most famous works are the historical novels Oʻtgan kunlar (Bygone Days) (1922) and Mehrobdan chayon (Scorpion in the Pulpit) (1929). Oʻtgan kunlar is the first full-length novel by an Uzbek author.

His stories Kalvak Mahzumning xotira daftaridan (From Mahzum the Simpleton's Diary) and Toshpoʻlat tajang nima deydir? (What Does Irritate Toshpoʻlat Say?) are considered to be some of the best satirical stories in Uzbek.