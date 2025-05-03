Kenya hosts Azerbaijan’s deputy minister for first-ever political consultations [PHOTOS]

3 May 2025 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

On May 2, 2025, Yalçın Rəfiyev, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, traveled to the Republic of Kenya on an official visit, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Ministry noted that this visit marks a significant milestone in the growing diplomatic relations between the two nations. During his stay, the first round of political consultations took place between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs in Nairobi.

Led by Deputy Minister Rəfiyev and Abraham Korir Sing’Oei, Kenya’s Deputy Minister of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, the meeting reviewed positive dynamics in bilateral relations, covering political, economic, trade, humanitarian, and parliamentary cooperation. The discussions also delved into broader international collaboration across various platforms.

Over the past two decades since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries engaged in an extensive exchange of ideas regarding the future development of their relationship. The consultations highlighted significant opportunities in various sectors, including Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), digital economy, and the promotion of Azerbaijan’s innovative “ASAN Service” model. In addition, both sides expressed their shared commitment to deepening cooperation in energy, mining resources, agriculture, tourism, and education.

The discussions also underscored the importance of multi-lateral formats, especially within the frameworks of the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, with a focus on expanding mutual cooperation on the international stage.

Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also exchanged during the political consultations, marking a step towards enhanced diplomatic engagement.

During his visit, Deputy Minister Rəfiyev was received by Kenya’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi. The importance of the first-ever political consultations was emphasized, with both parties agreeing that it would contribute significantly to the further strengthening of bilateral and multilateral ties.

Additionally, the visit included a special meeting between Deputy Minister Rəfiyev and Kenyan youth. This event was organized by the Kenyan youth champion and President of the International Youth Network, Charlene Ruton, further fostering people-to-people relations.