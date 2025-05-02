International Carpet Festival to kick off in Icherisheher

2 May 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The International Carpet Festival is about to begin in Icherisheher, Azernews reports.

From May 2 to 4, this vibrant celebration will bring together master weavers, designers, researchers, and visitors from around the world to honor the rich heritage and future of Azerbaijani carpet weaving. The event is organized by the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve and Azerkhalcha OJSC, with the support of the Azerbaijan Economy Ministry and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency – AZPROMO.

Kicking off with the International Carpet Forum on May 2, the festival promises a unique blend of exhibitions, master classes, cultural performances, and educational events, all set against the historic backdrop of Icherisheher.

The main goal of the festival is to promote Azerbaijani carpet weaving art on a global scale, to showcase its rich heritage and future development prospects, and to facilitate the exchange of experience and skills with master carpet weavers from around the world.

The festival will open on May 2 with the International Carpet Forum. The forum will bring together leading experts, designers, manufacturers, and researchers in the carpet industry. Plenary sessions, panel discussions, B2B meetings, and special sessions for young scholars will be organized.

Every festival visitor will have the opportunity to meet 28 female weavers invited from 14 workshops of Azerkhalcha OJSC operating in various regions of the country, as well as members of the processing team and the creative group, who will share the secrets of carpet weaving and host master classes.

From May 3 to 4, the festival will continue along the historic streets of Icherisheher. Ancient caravanserais and squares will host carpet exhibitions, master classes, interactive theatrical performances, and musical events. Representatives from different countries will present their national carpet weaving traditions, and national pavilions of participating countries will be on display.

It is worth noting that the festival coincides with the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List and the 15th anniversary of the inclusion of the traditional art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

During the festival, exclusive exhibitions dedicated to the art of carpet weaving, master classes, interactive activities, concert programs, and special educational events for children will be organized.

The festival organizers invite everyone to Icherisheher to help preserve the rich tradition of carpet art and present it to the world.