Türkiye becomes strategic partner in Three Seas Initiative

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that Türkiye is a strategic partner of the “Three Seas Initiative” initiated by countries bordering the Baltic, Adriatic, and Black Seas. Türkiye’s “Strategic Partnership” application was accepted by member countries at the 10th Summit.

With the project, trade routes in the Middle East will be connected to all of Europe via Türkiye.

Minister Uraloğlu's post on the subject from his X account is as follows:

"Türkiye is the Strategic Partner of the Three Seas Initiative...

Türkiye became a strategic partner of the “Three Seas Initiative” initiated by countries bordering the Baltic, Adriatic, and Black Seas.

With the projects to be built:

Starting from the Port of Klaipeda, Lithuania,

It will be connected to Türkiye through Poland > Slovakia > Hungary > Romania > Bulgaria.

The “Three Seas Initiative” will positively impact the increase of our connectivity with the European Union and the development of our transport activities.

With the Via Carpatia Highway to be implemented within the scope of the project, trade routes in the Middle East will be connected to all of Europe via Türkiye."

Türkiye will discuss cooperation in a multilateral arena.

Approval of applications from countries applying to the ÜDG for any status is possible with the consensus of the participating members.

At the 9th Summit of the ÜDG held in Vilnius on 11 April 2024, Türkiye, the UK, Finland, Montenegro, Spain, and Israel participated as special guests.

This platform will enable Türkiye to address its bilateral cooperation on connectivity projects in the fields of energy, transportation, and digital infrastructure in a multilateral arena.

There are three different statuses within the ÜDG: "Participating Members," which consist solely of EU Member States (Austria, Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Greece); "Strategic Partners," which consist of countries that can provide financial support or add prestige to the initiative (EU Commission, USA, Germany, Japan); and "Associate Participants," which are designed to include countries such as Ukraine and Moldova.

Within the scope of this initiative, Türkiye also prioritizes economic growth, new infrastructure investments, and energy security.

In this context, the reconstruction of Ukraine and the improvement of infrastructure will also be one of the main agenda items of this platform.

In addition, another important dimension of the initiative, which aims to ensure progress with concrete projects, is the interaction with the private sector, and a business forum is organized in parallel with each summit.