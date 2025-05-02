Eyewitness accounts from Qaradağlı village as trial unfolds

2 May 2025 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Today, the trial held at the Baku Military Court continued with the testimonies of the victims and responses to questions, Azernews reports, citing one of the victims, Rafiq Quliyev, a resident of Qaradağlı village, as he said during the court.

Rafiq testified about the repeated attacks by the Armenian Armed Forces on their village, the shooting of buses, the torture and killings of Azerbaijanis, and other atrocities. He also answered questions related to the occupation of the village.

"We were told that Garabagh belongs to the Armenians, and we had to leave," Quliyev said.

He further explained that during the occupation of Qaradağlı, he, his father, and his mother were taken hostage by the Armenian soldiers. Quliyev described how he and his father, Elastaan Quliyev, along with other Azerbaijanis, were forced onto KamAZ trucks and transported to Khankendi. On the way, near a place called "Beylik Bağı," the truck was stopped, and some of the hostages were killed. Quliyev’s father, Elastaan, died after being subjected to torture by the Armenian soldiers during his captivity.

"My mother was held hostage for 13 days before being released. As for me, I was freed after 45 days in captivity. During our imprisonment, we were beaten every night. They gave us only a piece of bread and a little water to keep us alive, but the torture continued," Quliyev said.

The trial, which is focusing on the crimes committed by Armenian military forces during their invasion, continues as it investigates the charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the preparation and execution of aggressive warfare. These include violations of war laws, genocide, terrorism, and the financing of terrorism, as well as the illegal seizure and retention of power by Armenian citizens.