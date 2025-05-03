Azerbaijan customs uncover massive drug shipment hidden inside watermelon [PHOTOS]
A significant drug bust was recently carried out by officers from the Astara Customs Department of the State Customs Committee, who uncovered a large quantity of narcotics being smuggled in an unusual manner – hidden inside watermelons, Azernews reports.
The State Customs Committee has confirmed the operation, revealing the details of the discovery.
The incident occurred when a transport vehicle, carrying a shipment of "fresh watermelons" from Iran to Russia via Azerbaijan, underwent a customs inspection at the Astara Customs Department. During the routine check, a stationary X-ray scanner flagged suspicious lines within the cargo.
Upon further examination, a trained sniffer dog reacted to 42 boxes, which upon inspection revealed 84 watermelons. Inside these watermelons were wrapped packages containing a total of 63 kilograms and 417 grams of narcotics, specifically dried marijuana, hidden cleverly to evade detection. The marijuana was concealed in a way that it was sealed within the melons, complete with packaging to avoid suspicion.
An investigation into the matter is currently underway.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!