QAZAQ AIR launches Astana–Samarkand route via Turkistan

3 May 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

In celebration of the Day of Kazakhstan People's Unity, QAZAQ AIR has launched a new international route connecting Astana, Turkistan, and Samarkand. The official inauguration ceremony took place at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, Azernews reports, citing the Kazinform.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Islom Orifjonov, Trade and Economic Advisor of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan; Ruslan Pyshtanov, First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport; Cowen Andrew, Chairman of the Board of Directors at QAZAQ AIR; Adilbek Umraliev, Acting Chairman of the Management Board of QAZAQ AIR; and other officials.

This new route enhances air connectivity between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, fostering cultural and tourism exchanges across the historic regions of Central Asia. It also provides greater accessibility for travelers from Karagandy and Kostanay, offering convenient travel options to the ancient city of Samarkand.

“By expanding air links between our fraternal nations, we are creating opportunities for comfortable and inspiring journeys through the majestic capitals of different eras in Central Asia,” said Adilbek Umraliev. “The connection between Astana, Turkistan, and Samarkand offers residents and tourists alike a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in history and tradition.”

Samarkand, one of the world’s oldest cities and a peer of Rome and Athens, boasts a history of over 2,750 years. Turkistan is revered as the spiritual heart of the Turkic world and serves as an open-air museum. Astana stands as Central Asia’s most modern and rapidly developing capital.

Flights on the Astana–Turkistan–Samarkand route will operate twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays, according to the airline.