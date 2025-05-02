Azerbaijan’s share in Europe’s gas market stands at 2.8%

2 May 2025 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Europe recorded an all-time high in liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports in April, Azernews reports, citing Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

In total, LNG inflows from European terminals into the EU gas transmission system reached approximately 12.8 billion cubic meters (bcm) for the month. This marks a 1% increase compared to March 2025 and a significant 20% increase compared to April 2024.

This figure surpasses the previous record of 12.7 bcm, set just a month earlier in March, setting a new historical peak for LNG imports in Europe.

From January to April, cumulative LNG imports into Europe's gas transmission network totaled around 46.8 bcm, reflecting a 12% rise compared to the same period in 2024.

As of April 20, data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) shows that LNG accounted for the largest share—33.6%—of Europe’s gas supply sources in 2025. In second place was storage withdrawal at 27.2%, followed by North Sea supplies (mainly from Norway) at 22.2%.

LNG also outpaced gas supplies from the East—which include Russian and Ukrainian pipeline flows and gas withdrawn by European companies from Ukraine’s underground storage facilities—which represented only 3.8% of the total. Supplies from North Africa made up 8.2%, Azerbaijan 2.8%, and the United Kingdom 2.3%.