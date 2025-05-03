Some 1,300 homes in Khankendi provided with gas supply [PHOTOS]

3 May 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), through its Azəriqaz Production Union, has begun restoration and construction work on the natural gas supply infrastructure in the city of Khankendi, Azernews reports.

The Department of Public Relations at the Reconstruction, Construction, and Management Service for Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts noted that extensive renovation efforts are underway to meet the city's growing demand for natural gas. Essential steps are being taken to modernize and rebuild the gas infrastructure.

As a result of these efforts, 1,300 subscribers in Khankendi have already been connected to the natural gas supply. Additionally, 15 industrial facilities are now receiving gas. Construction of gas pipelines continues in the villages of Khan Yurdu and Təzəbinə in the Khojaly district, which are designated for the return of residents under the government’s "Great Return" initiative.

It is noteworthy that residents in Khankendi are currently provided with uninterrupted access to drinking water, natural gas, and electricity—marking a major step in the post-conflict reconstruction and resettlement process in the region.