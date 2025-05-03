Azerbaijani movie on Patriotic War continues filming in Baku

3 May 2025 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

The production of the feature film "44," dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War, is progressing in Baku, Azernews reports.

Filming for some key scenes will take place in the heart of the capital on May 4.

Due to the concurrent "Baku Marathon 2025," several streets and avenues in the area will be temporarily closed to traffic. The filmmakers are set to shoot between 4:00 (GMT+4) and 9:45 (GMT+4), taking advantage of the road closures during that window.

The film "44" chronicles the historic journey to victory in the Patriotic War, with production spanning locations across Azerbaijan. In addition to Baku, filming has taken place in districts such as Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Ganja, Hadrut, Khankendi, Khojavend, Shusha, and others.