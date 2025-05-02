Azernews.Az

Friday May 2 2025

World Bank forecasts crude slide: oil exporters face fiscal reckoning

2 May 2025 16:58 (UTC+04:00)
World Bank forecasts crude slide: oil exporters face fiscal reckoning
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

By historical standards, a Brent crude price of $64 per barrel might not sound alarming. But when seen through the lens of recent trends and the broader global economic landscape, the World Bank’s revised oil price forecast carries a message that policymakers — particularly those in oil-exporting economies — can’t afford to ignore. According to the Bank’s April update, the average price of Brent crude oil is expected to decline to $64 per barrel in 2025, down from around...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more