Media Forum discusses constitutional rights, digital development, and media responsibility

2 May 2025 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Although some attention is given to protecting individuals' honor and dignity in the media, the situation regarding the protection of citizens' constitutional rights - such as the inviolability of their private lives and personal and family secrets - is concerning.

Azernews reports that this was stated by the Chairman of the Supreme Court Collegium, Sanan Hajiyev, during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Forum on "Public Processes in the Media," organized by the Media Development Agency.

He emphasized that illegal interference with these rights, particularly in television programs, has become a common practice:

"Given this, the Supreme Court plans to adopt key decisions soon to implement proper legal regulation in this area."

Constitutional Court Judge Kamran Shafiyev noted that the reforms in Azerbaijan aimed at building a legal state have brought radical changes to the political, economic, and legal systems. These reforms extend across all spheres of state and social life. The concept of social justice is strongly reflected in Azerbaijan's Constitution, which assigns the state the responsibility of improving citizens' well-being by ensuring the free development of the economy, social protection, and a decent standard of living.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov highlighted the significant steps taken in Azerbaijan’s digital development, which are creating favorable conditions for progress in the media space and adapting to modern needs. The successful implementation of online projects and recent achievements in the field of the Internet have notably improved accessibility to information, allowing citizens in remote regions to obtain timely information from various sources.

He emphasized that digital media not only strengthens public control, transparency, and social responsibility but also supports the formation of alternative information sources and ensures public access to information. The media plays a vital role in helping people achieve success in their daily lives, promoting positive behavioral models, and encouraging healthy lifestyles.

The forum continued with panel discussions on the topics: "Media Agenda in the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty," "Sustainable Solutions in Transport Infrastructure at the Media Level," and "Safe Digital Media Environment: Informed Users."