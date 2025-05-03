Turkmen ethnographer speaks on how family traditions keep culture alive across generations [COMMENTARY]

3 May 2025 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Some traditions are not just taught, they are felt, lived, and lovingly handed down like cherished heirlooms. At the Carpet Forum, part of the International Carpet Festival, one such tradition came to life through the words of an exceptional guest.

In her conversation with Azernews, Ajap Bayriyeva, a distinguished Art Historian, Doctor, and ethnographer from Turkmenistan, shared her insights on the role of family traditions in cultural transmission.

With decades of experience studying the cultural fabric of Central Asia, Ajap Bayriyeva brings both scholarly insight and heartfelt passion to the preservation of intangible heritage.

In her presentation titled Family Traditions as the Main Channel of Intergenerational Transmission, she explored how the art of carpet weaving is not just passed down, but lived, but woven into the daily lives, values, and identities of families. Today, she joins us to reflect on that legacy, and on the future of this timeless art.

"I am very pleased to take part in this forum dedicated to carpets. Previously, I had the opportunity to participate in international conferences in Baku. I would like to highlight the highest level of organization of this event, which is truly inspiring.

Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan share a long-standing tradition of carpet weaving. My parents made a significant contribution to the development of carpet craftsmanship in Turkmenistan. My mother continued weaving carpets even at the age of 80.

I truly believe that carpet art must live on and continue to evolve. The Azerbaijani people are doing an excellent job in this regard: they are preserving and developing carpet weaving, passing this art down from generation to generation.

At the same time, special attention is being paid to new technologies. Carpet patterns are now reflected not only in interior design, but also in fashion.

In conclusion, I would like to wish continued growth and prosperity for this ancient art in Azerbaijan," she said.

The International Carpet Festival began on May 2 with the International Carpet Forum. The forum has brought together leading experts, designers, manufacturers, and researchers in the carpet industry. It features plenary sessions, panel discussions, B2B meetings, and special sessions for young scholars.

The main goal of the festival is to promote Azerbaijani carpet weaving art on a global scale, to showcase its rich heritage and future development prospects, and to facilitate the exchange of experience and skills with master carpet weavers from around the world.

Every festival visitor has the opportunity to meet 28 female weavers invited from 14 workshops of Azerkhalcha OJSC operating in various parts of the country, as well as members of the processing team and the creative group, who will share the secrets of carpet weaving and host master classes.

From May 3 to 4, the festival will continue along the historic streets of Icherisheher. Ancient caravanserais and squares will host carpet exhibitions, master classes, interactive theatrical performances, and musical events. Representatives from different countries will present their national carpet weaving traditions, and national pavilions of participating countries will be on display.

This year International Carpet Festival coincides with the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List and the 15th anniversary of the inclusion of the traditional art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

During the festival, exclusive exhibitions dedicated to the art of carpet weaving, master classes, interactive activities, concert programs, and special educational events for children will be organized.

The festival organizers invite everyone to Icherisheher to help preserve the rich tradition of carpet art and present it to the world.