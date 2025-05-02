Skype platform shut down

2 May 2025 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Skype platform will be officially shut down on May 5th, Azernews reports.

It has been reported that users will still be able to access the program until this date. Afterward, all user account data will be transferred to Microsoft Teams, as part of Microsoft’s strategy to consolidate its communication services.

Skype, originally created in 2003, was acquired by Microsoft in 2011. While it played a pivotal role in transforming how people communicate online, with features such as video calling, instant messaging, and international voice calls, Microsoft has now shifted its focus to Teams, especially for business and enterprise communications.

Skype’s technology helped lay the foundation for other Microsoft communication products, like Teams, but its role has diminished over time as Teams has become more integrated with Microsoft's productivity ecosystem.